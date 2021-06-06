Stroke seven days after vaccination: unfolding from a forty-year-old family

Lucca, June 6, 2021 – a young woman from Lucca, Irene ServeliThe 42-year-old is in a very serious condition at Sizanillo Hospital in Pisa where she was admitted to the hospital in intensive care after suffering a stroke Thursday morning.

According to the family, the disease can be related to management Astra Zeneca Vaccine which the woman received on the occasion of the Open Day last May 26; When Irene at La Nazione told her she was relieved that she was able to get a potion, even though she had to get up at dawn.

Reason for the family’s decision to request a copy of the medical record At Cisanello . Hospital And file a complaint with the police to shed light on the incident.

Irene, who is described as a woman without diseases No health problemsShe, who was always in good shape and very active, suddenly felt ill and was immediately brought to Cisanello where she underwent surgery for more than five hours to limit the consequences of a stroke, which was followed by subsequent bleeding, a new operation and a worsening of the situation.