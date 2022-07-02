Stranger Things fans found out that Vecna ​​actually existed in season one

The fourth season of Weird things saw entry spit From the TV series Some new characters like Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Argyle (Eduardo Franco), Peter Ballard (Jimmy Campbell Power) And the VicnaThe terrifying creature that terrorizes the town of Hawkins and puts people’s lives in grave danger Steve (Joe Kerry), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Luke (Caleb McLaughlin), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), the above (Sadi Sink) and Robin (Maya Hawke), who pursue her while waiting for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) regain your strength.

This content has been imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Warning, spoilers will follow from now on. Monster Stranger Things 4 He is the first human being to appear in the show Netflixwhose arrival caused such a stir at Hawkins that, according to a curious theory, it has always been right before our eyes since the first season.

In fact, some attentive fans noticed this in the opening episode of Stranger Things 1When will (Noah Schnapp) comes home by bike after playing D&D at Mike’s house and meets the Demogorgon, in the background you can hear the chimes of the clock that sound almost identical to the one chasing the victims Vicna in Weird things season 4.

This content has been imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Even in a short scene from Stranger Things 3 An annoying grandfather’s clock “appeared”, which could be heard while Billy (Dacre Montgomery) to Upside Down by Mind Flayer. These two clues that seem to shed light on an incredible fact that no one ever expected can have multiple meanings. Vecna ​​has been entrapped by its victims since the opening episode (at least in regards to Ben Joyce, aka. Winona Ryder) or could clock noise have additional significance? These are questions whose answers can be revealed Stranger Things 4 Volume 2whose episodes will be available for flow From 1 July 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io