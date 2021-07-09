Where the super-rich live: How the top ten have changed in 2020
Despite the Covid virus, Uhnw has increased, but almost exclusively in only three countries
According to the Ultra Wealth 2021 report, prepared by Wealth X, the global Uhnw population increased by 1.7% in 2020 and their relative wealth by 2%.
In Europe, only the ultra-rich living in Switzerland increased; But things went badly in France and the UK
The general data is as follows. The global Uhnw population increased by 1.7% in 2020, to 295,450 individuals. fortune from 35.5 trillion dollarswhich expanded in 2020 by 2%. For a comparative term: adding the GDP of the United States and China does not amount to 32 thousand billion dollars.
Moreover, the 3.3% drop in global income recorded last year did not affect the steady growth trend of the ultra-rich population, which in five years had increased by 26.58%.
In the ranking of the ten countries where the largest representatives of the ultra-rich are concentrated, three above all recorded an increase in 2020. In the United States and China, the two leading countries, the population of Uhnw increased by 8%. last year. Also in Japan, 2020 gave a strong impetus to the wealthy, with an increase of 7.5%. In these top three countries, 52% of the world’s total Uhnw population now resides.
At the macro-area level, the report indicates the extent of the Covid-19 year It particularly hurt the wealthy population of Central and South America, followed by their counterparts in the Middle East.
But in Asia, the wealth and number of the super-rich increased by 5.2% to $10.2 trillion divided by 87,460 people. On the other hand, Europe’s performance was subpar, with a decline in Uhnw’s population of 4.9% to 74,030 units and total contracted assets by 4% to $8,900 billion.
