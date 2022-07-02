From the June 30 stopover for special units, Veneto contacts general practitioners

Venice – Within three weeks, the infection rate in Veneto has nearly tripled. The summer covid fires also flared at these latitudes, based on the number of recorded weekly infections per 100,000 inhabitants: 339 June 10-16, 623 June 17-23, 927.3 June 24-30, the day hospital occupancy rates rose to 7.9% in the non-critical area and 1.8% in the intensive care unit. But on Thursday, the possibility of using special assistance continuity units, which for nearly two and a half years had been one of the pillars of regional assistance, expired, which is why the district asked Ulss to involve GPs, sparking wrath from the Vimg union.

Observation

Oska’s moratorium was ordered on June 30th by national decree issued on March 24th. Since then, a reform of the regional health model has been approved, which also includes the creation of Continuity of Care Units (Uca), but its implementation requires a regional planning act. Pending this ruling, and “in connection with the deterioration” of the epidemiological picture, a preliminary note was sent yesterday addressed to the general managers of health companies from the office of the Regional Health Directorate. Mauro Bonin, Deputy Director-General Luciano Flor, offered them the opportunity to give them “jobs for self-employment – ​​including coordinated and ongoing collaboration – and independent professionals, as well as positions of continuity of care that are ongoing or need to be strengthened, to support regional health activities to combat the epidemic.” In particular On the other hand, self-employment contracts for physicians (including formerly USCA), for “infection prevention and control activities, health care for Covid and/or vulnerable patients, vaccination activities, and support for outbreak management in CSA and/or corporate structures”, with a gross salary of €30 per hour (instead of the forty previously paid to members of special units). On the other hand, agreements already in place with general practitioners, have been extended for “outpatient and home services for Contribute to the continuity of care throughout the day,” with the economic remedy outlined by the National Collective Agreement.

controversy

Maurizio Scasola, regional secretary at Vimg, is angry. “How can general medicine, given the severe shortage of physicians, carry out additional activities?” , asks, and mentions additional services required from specialists: “Home visits for Covid-19 patients, home swabs, immunizations for non-transferred patients, support at driving points, administering antivirals to people without caregivers, contact tracing activities to support Sisp, reporting on eligibility and follow-up of patients receiving monoclonal therapy. In short: Too much, according to the category that accuses the region of sending “doctors in a state of chaos without agreeing to an organization of work” and complains of the “absolute lack of planning and dialogue,” while preserving the right to activate “everyone.” Political, legal and communication procedures.

replica

Provincial Council member Manuela Lanzarin replied: “We have asked the government in vain for reassurance about the continuation of Oska, which has proven to be a valuable tool. Now the fix is ​​for Uca and we have six months to determine the interventions. In the meantime, we foresaw these temporary measures, with recourse to contracts for independent work. But we certainly do not want to exclude general practitioners from planning future regional assistance: we will open discussion tables with representatives of the category. In the meantime, letters to the trade unions have just begun to indicate the names of those who will form the Regional Technical Committee, with which we intend to maintain a permanent dialogue ».