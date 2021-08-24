Storm law is imposed on some areas, let's see...





Summer lost its luster until last weekend. as expected, Fresh air of northern origin Yesterday it reached the north-central and in these hours it also made its way to the south and to the islands.

Here is the latest satellite image he captured just in time this morning in Italy:

We notice a lot of clouds in the northwest even if they are not accompanied by rain. Showers and some thunderstorms Instead they are on He walks. In all other regions, the sky is clear or partly cloudy.

What will happen today Tuesday 24 August? Immediately The total expected rainfall on our peninsula until 8 pm today, Tuesday 24 August:

My time It will be possible one day Western Alps and in the interior of the center, especially between Lazio and Abruzzo. some Storm also on middle alps, A clear or partly cloudy sky elsewhere with no phenomena.

Ventilation all around alternately from the northern quarters and further relief from the heat.

This is the trend for tomorrow instead, Wednesday 25 August:

I My time They will focus In the south-central peninsula, especially in the interior and afternoon. some Storm It will also be possible on AlpsThe rest of the clouds are strewn with beautiful spells and the absence of phenomena. The heat can be tolerated almost everywhere except in the south and on the islands where it will still be annoying.

Always check predictions Detailed and specific to your cityAnd continuously updated:

