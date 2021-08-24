No Way Home, finally here’s our first official promo!

After the weird hiccup, with a teaser trailer leaked on Tik Tok and canceled immediately, the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, with Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The film will be shown in Italian cinemas on Christmas.

And after a lot of rumors, expectations and photos from the group, the trailers were leaked (artfully?) on social networks, The first official trailer from Spider-Man: There’s no way homeFilm I directed again John Watts, which concludes, at least for the time being, the trilogy he played Tom Holland Which sees the return of famous faces and characters in the cast, including Doctor Octopus of Alfred MolinaAnd Jamie Foxx NS JK Simmons, in addition to access Benedict Cumberbatch Re-enactment of the role of Doctor Strange.

especially, The first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, It finally gives a definitive answer to the question that everyone has been asking for several months, namely to returnSpider-Man Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?

The answer to this question and other details about the movie In the first official Italian trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which we show you below:

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.comingsoon.it/film/spider-man-no-way-home/59121/video/?vid=37135" title="Spider-Man: No Way Home: Il Primo Trailer Italiano Ufficiale del Film - HD" rel="noopener noreferrer">Spider-Man: No Way Home: The First Official Trailer for an Italian Movie – HD</a>

If you want to appreciate The first trailer for the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home In the original language, here it is: