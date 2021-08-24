August 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Per TMW Belotti andrà all

For TMW Belotti will go to Inter. For (only) 15 million

Mirabelle Hunt August 24, 2021 2 min read

According to the latest rumors circulating on the pages of the TuttoMercatoWeb website, Andrea Belotti, the bomber and captain, one step away from the Inter. After the meeting between the leaders of the neroazzurri, represented by Josep Marotta and Piero Ausilio, and those of the house of Toro, with negotiations led naturally by Urbano Cairo and David Fagnati, the two clubs had agreed to sell the card for 15 million euros (the last request made by Taurus, as reported on our pages since About an hour, it was about twenty). With both clubs agreeing, the ball now goes to Belotti himself – who can still block the transfer – based on participation benefits and the length of his contract with the Italian champions.

Having started the seventh consecutive season in Toro’s jersey, it seemed that the captain, despite everything, was destined to stay on board. Of course, as we have said, it is not yet possible to undo what was agreed with Inter, which seems to have focused, moreover, on Lazio player Joaquin Correa and on Atalanta Duvan Zapata. However, if this is the case, and Belotti is sold to the neroazzurro club for “only” fifteen million, the deep disappointment already swirling between the environment and fans of grenades may translate into an abyss of irreparable ruin. Unless, of course, always if Belotti really starts, an equally appealing replacement will immediately arrive in the grenade shirt.

READ  The best Italian athletes are competing in Molfa for the national title over a distance of 10,000 meters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tennis, US Open: Standard prize money, but 35% off for winners

August 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Insigne is focused, he wants to help us. Spalletti opened our eyes”

August 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Mourinho’s Roma starts well: 3-1 at Fiorentina in Abraham’s mark and Veritot

August 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

4 min read

Towards the mandatory green corridor for public servants and essential service workers

August 24, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

No Way Home, finally here’s our first official promo!

August 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Storm law is imposed on some areas, let’s see…

August 24, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

For TMW Belotti will go to Inter. For (only) 15 million

August 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt