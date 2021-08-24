For TMW Belotti will go to Inter. For (only) 15 million

According to the latest rumors circulating on the pages of the TuttoMercatoWeb website, Andrea Belotti, the bomber and captain, one step away from the Inter. After the meeting between the leaders of the neroazzurri, represented by Josep Marotta and Piero Ausilio, and those of the house of Toro, with negotiations led naturally by Urbano Cairo and David Fagnati, the two clubs had agreed to sell the card for 15 million euros (the last request made by Taurus, as reported on our pages since About an hour, it was about twenty). With both clubs agreeing, the ball now goes to Belotti himself – who can still block the transfer – based on participation benefits and the length of his contract with the Italian champions.

Having started the seventh consecutive season in Toro’s jersey, it seemed that the captain, despite everything, was destined to stay on board. Of course, as we have said, it is not yet possible to undo what was agreed with Inter, which seems to have focused, moreover, on Lazio player Joaquin Correa and on Atalanta Duvan Zapata. However, if this is the case, and Belotti is sold to the neroazzurro club for “only” fifteen million, the deep disappointment already swirling between the environment and fans of grenades may translate into an abyss of irreparable ruin. Unless, of course, always if Belotti really starts, an equally appealing replacement will immediately arrive in the grenade shirt.