January 29, 2024

Stock markets today, January 29. Asia Mixed After Evergrande Liquidation Request. Weak Europe. European Central Bank, different ideas on interest rates

January 29, 2024

Europe ends mixed

European stock markets were mixed in the end, as were US indices, which moved slightly around parity two days after the Fed's interest rate decision, were unchanged. Milan lost 0.6%, and was preceded by Madrid (-0.5%) and Frankfurt (-0.15%), London remained unchanged, and Paris rose slightly (+0.1%). The spread between German 10-year Bunds and German Bunds fell to less than 149.9 points, with the Italian annual yield falling by 7.8 points to 3.73% and the German yield by 5.8 points to 2.23%. The dollar rises above EUR 0.92 and just below EUR 0.79, while crude oil (WTI -1.22% to $77.06 per barrel) and gas (+0.32% to EUR 28.17 per barrel) contrast with MWh, which nevertheless reduces The range is halved. Course.
Oil companies Repsol (+1.64%), Shell (+1.27%), BP (+1.04%), Eni (+1.03%) and Total Energy (+0.82%) are on the rise. On the other hand, the giant of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries weighs significantly while that of Bayer (-4.47%), which is ordered to pay $2.3 billion in a lawsuit in the United States. Philips also faced a problem abroad (-5.05%), as it was forced to stop sales of sleep apnea devices and ventilators due to the discovery of some defects.
Prosieben understates the upside (+2.3%), which is favored by Barclays' “overweight” recommendation (buy above the weight in the index). Holcim performed well (+4.8%) driven by the demerger of its North American subsidiary, while semiconductor producers Infineon (-2.3%) and STM (-0.88%) performed poorly. In no particular order, the car companies are Volvo (-0.4%), Volkswagen (+0.16%), Ferrari (+0.64%) and Stellantis (-0.48%). Santander (-1.78%), MBS (-1.48%), Credit Agricole (-1.25%), Intesa (-1%) and UniCredit were unchanged.

