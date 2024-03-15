Stephen Curry may run for President of the United States

Many players NBA Following in the footsteps of the great Bill Russell, they became interested in social and political issues.

Among contemporaries, Stephen Curry He is very active in the fight for rights and equality. For this reason many speculate about its future Politics And confirmed by the person directly concerned, one even goes so far as to assume Nomination for President of the United States.

Curry, during an interview CBSTaken from Sky Sport, indicated that he does not see politics as an immediate plan, and believes that the moment of retirement is still far away. However, in his future, as he explained, there may be room for such a commitment.

Curry for the President? Possible… I want to try to exert my influence in every way to do good to others. If politics is the right way to change things, I will not rule out my involvement.

Journalist Jerrica Duncan pressed him: “In 2028?”. At that point Curry replied: ““Not so soon.”. However, one phrase suggests the Golden State star's future plans include a run for the White House.