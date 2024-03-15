March 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stephen Curry may run for President of the United States

Stephen Curry may run for President of the United States

Noah French March 15, 2024 1 min read

Many players NBA Following in the footsteps of the great Bill Russell, they became interested in social and political issues.

Among contemporaries, Stephen Curry He is very active in the fight for rights and equality. For this reason many speculate about its future Politics And confirmed by the person directly concerned, one even goes so far as to assume Nomination for President of the United States.

Curry, during an interview CBSTaken from Sky Sport, indicated that he does not see politics as an immediate plan, and believes that the moment of retirement is still far away. However, in his future, as he explained, there may be room for such a commitment.

Curry for the President? Possible… I want to try to exert my influence in every way to do good to others. If politics is the right way to change things, I will not rule out my involvement.

Journalist Jerrica Duncan pressed him: “In 2028?”. At that point Curry replied: ““Not so soon.”. However, one phrase suggests the Golden State star's future plans include a run for the White House.

Roberto Gaborilli
Roberto Caporilli's latest posts (see all)

See also  Enerbrain's work knows no boundaries - Torino Ogi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Reborn 15 years after the earthquake, L'Aquila Italian Capital of Culture 2026 – News

March 14, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

TikTok Ban in US: What Happens Now?

March 14, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Coming up hot! All cities will reach a minimum of 20°C over the weekend

March 13, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Stephen Curry may run for President of the United States

March 15, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Wallbox Bonus: Reader's doubts about bills

March 15, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Chiara Ferragni is ready to open her Telegram channel to the fans. Disappointment with Instagram: “We cannot communicate well there” – video

March 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

We have extracted so much water that we have changed the Earth's axis of rotation

March 15, 2024 Karen Hines