Alan Wake 2 can’t be contained! Expansion immediately and physical editions in the fall

Remedy’s Sam Lake took to the stage at Summer Game Fest 2024 to entertain fans Alan Wake 2 Two good news. Curious to know what it is? Then all you have to do is keep reading!

To the delight of old school collectors, Alan Wake 2 will be released on physical format during the fall of 2024, filling one of the biggest gaps in the launch process, which we remember took place last October exclusively digitally. There will be two versions hitting physical shelves, namely The physical deluxe edition and the physical collector’s edition. The first will likely contain the base game and expansions, while the contents of the second are not yet known, and fortunately we won’t have to wait long to clear up any doubts because pre-orders will start within the next 24 hours.

Speaking of additional content, Sam Lake also introduced the show while on stage Night Springs Trailerthe first expansion for Alan Wake 2, revealed this The launch is scheduled to take place today, June 8, 2024. The expansion will put you in the shoes of the Time Breaker allowing you to live Three different what-if scenarios Within the increasingly broad world of therapy. While you wait for it to hit digital stores, head to the top of this story to enjoy the launch trailer for the Night Springs expansion.

