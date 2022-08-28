Typical street food also arrives in Forlì

From 2017 to today, the pizzeria has been a real boom Vesuviana di San Martino which doubles to cater to the numerous orders for fast food and home delivery, has been activated during the first shutdown. new owner opening, Gaspari Tayutehe told ForliToday.

“Already during the covid period we had second oven mountedHowever, despite this, we are unable to manage the flow of customers as we continue with takeout and home delivery. To avoid long waiting times and to satisfy everyone, and to meet the demands of our customers, we decided to open a second pizzeria just to pull it away.” The new place is located at Zanchini 33 Road and will become a second strategic point for order management. But not only.” Even for lunch, we want to do something innovative with Small offer and we will launch wallet pizza in Forli – continues Tayotti -. It’s a smaller pizza, that folds in on itself, typical Naples street food.”

La Vesuviana, to speed up orders and delivery, also arrives on the web, on tablets and smartphones: “There will be a site and an application to order, based on the address of the customer that will determine the nearest point for picking up orders- away or leaving for home delivery – explains the owner -. And these two services will continue to Located in the pizzeria San Martino in Strada.

‘All’ Vesuviana has expanded in the meantime, and so far has 90-95 seats inside and another 40-50 on the outdoor deck with a new outdoor area. “In 2017, we were seven at the pizzeria, today we are thirteen, and for the new place we will need two delivery people, a pizza assistant and a dishwasher.”

In order for La Vesuviana to open in Zanchini Road, the name remains the same, and we have to wait a little longer. “We have started work recently, but we are already in full swing, doing renovation work to use the restaurant as a pizzeria, and we hope to open in mid-September and early October,” concludes Tayoti.