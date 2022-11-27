November 27, 2022

Spazio Emergency in Naples for Christmas: start of the Solidarity Initiative

Karen Hines November 27, 2022 2 min read

From November 25 to December 24, 2022 in Naples it will be inaugurated Emergency space for Christmas 2022a private area to be found at Via Duomo 232 where you can find a lot of special things to give your loved ones and why not to yourself too.

In this shop, that would be it Open until Friday, December 23rd From 10:00 to 20:00, and on December 24 from 10:00 to 15:00 you will find hand-woven rugs and inlaid tables made by Afghan craftsmen, objects created with Recycled and reclaimed materialsArtifacts from around the world.

There will be more than 70 gift ideas with the logo EmergencyAnd the products in which the NGO operates and out of solidarity. The different products come from cooperatives that operate in conditions that respect the environment and workers’ rights.

How do you contribute?

By purchasing these products, you can offer help to those in difficult contexts, both in Italy and around the world, a simple gesture that can offer sincere help.

For sweet lovers, there will also be homemade sweets to enjoy during the holidays, for example you will find Panettone Made for Penny Consisting of three doughs, fermented dough, and sweets koti with fragranza with almonds and pistachios Malaspina juvenile prison in Palermo. Then again recycled pens, Environmentally friendly pencils and much more.

But that’s not all, because there will also be on sale Solidarity gift ideasProstheses for landmine victims, a wheelchair for a patient in Iraq, a pediatric visit in Uganda, a vocational training for an Afghan student at Anaba Maternity Centre.

See also  Borian is already at the gates! Violent arrival confirmed imminent. This time it will continue »ILMETEO.it

In short, by purchasing one of these products, you can smile at someone on the other side of the world.

Information on Spazio Emergency in Naples

When

From November 25 to December 24, 2022

where is she

Via Duomo 232 Naples

hours

  • From November 25 to December 23 from 10:00 to 20:00
  • December 24 from 10:00 to 15:00

Contacts

EMERGENCY official site | Facebook page

Image source: Luigi Orlando

