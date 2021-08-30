Spain: Princess Leonor goes to study in Wales – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, Aug 30 – Princess Leonor of Asturias, daughter of King Felipe VI of Spain and first heir to the throne in the Iberian nation, today began a new phase in her life in Wales, where she will attend the last two years of high school at a private international college. I learned from the Iberian media, which also published some photos of the royal family taken at Madrid airport before Leonor’s departure.



The Princess will attend UWCN’s Atlantic College, an institution that welcomes students from around the world.



The fees for the two years of high school are 67,000 pounds (about 76,500 euros): King Philip and Queen Letizia will take over, as the royal house announced months ago. The Royal House added that Leonor, who will turn 16 on October 31, will balance her studies in Wales with the institutional commitments required of her to participate in Spain.



(Ansa).

