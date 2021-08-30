August 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“With stalls, gatherings return.” Federconsumatori: But who controls?

“With stalls, gatherings return.” Federconsumatori: But who controls?

Karen Hines August 30, 2021 1 min read

“The Day of the Patron Saint has just happened in Bergamo with the stalls back in the city centre. Great success with the public with the related gatherings and the risks associated with contracting the Coronavirus.” Federconsumatori Bergamo who stressed the demonstrations in the city center wrote: “Other than official announcements, there was no consistency between what was announced and the necessary controls on compliance with the ban provisions that the organizers pledged its application. There were signs with written instructions for access to the event area, but there were no controls and tools to check compliance.”

Federconsumatori gets her hand: “It remains to ask who is responsible for the checks and what awaits us when the trade fair will soon return with the expected thousands of visitors who should be able to arrive only with a certificate of vaccination if risk management is to be left only to the event organizers ».

READ  What it is and how to stand up for yourself

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bad surprise for those who thought they would take advantage of the €8000 mobile phone bonus

August 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Online checking account, not just scams: What risks are there?

August 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Car Tax, Here’s the Mini-Amnesty – Auto World

August 29, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

“With stalls, gatherings return.” Federconsumatori: But who controls?

August 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Spain: Princess Leonor goes to study in Wales – Ultima Ora

August 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Over the weekend, there is important news for September 4th and Sunday 5th. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

August 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“There are no hierarchies. And on Lazari…”

August 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt