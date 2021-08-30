“With stalls, gatherings return.” Federconsumatori: But who controls?

“The Day of the Patron Saint has just happened in Bergamo with the stalls back in the city centre. Great success with the public with the related gatherings and the risks associated with contracting the Coronavirus.” Federconsumatori Bergamo who stressed the demonstrations in the city center wrote: “Other than official announcements, there was no consistency between what was announced and the necessary controls on compliance with the ban provisions that the organizers pledged its application. There were signs with written instructions for access to the event area, but there were no controls and tools to check compliance.”

Federconsumatori gets her hand: “It remains to ask who is responsible for the checks and what awaits us when the trade fair will soon return with the expected thousands of visitors who should be able to arrive only with a certificate of vaccination if risk management is to be left only to the event organizers ».