Space discovery

April 19, 2021

“Now on the Moon,” “Forward to the planets,” the signs that greeted in 1961 read Jurij Gagarin, the first man to go into space, in Moscow. Gagarin himself was convinced that he opened a path that would take mankind away.

Gagarin’s journey opened a new page in the history of mankind. Political tensions prevented Gagarin from praising Alan Shepard, the first American to go into orbit in a Mercury spacecraft even a month later, and the Soviet Union and the United States continued their mission to the space race mark for many years.

The change occurred on July 17, 1975, with the docking of the US Apollo spacecraft with the Russian Soyuz shuttle: for the first time an American and Soviet crew flew together around Earth. Today, this meeting of various nationalities is a routine matter on the International Space Station, and it arose out of cooperation between the United States, Russia, Canada, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan. All the astronauts who have worked and continue to work there can’t help but notice that, from there, there is no limit to Earth. So, in orbit, we are no longer just arriving with government agency missions, but ordinary individuals bringing a breath of fresh air. Moreover, the impacts of space activities on Earth have become tangible, to the point of giving life to the so-called new space economy.

Since the beginning of the space age, more than 570 people have been impressed by the Earth from space. Of these, there were only 70 women, but their number is gradually increasing, and the next imprint that a man will leave on the Earth of the Moon may be a woman.

