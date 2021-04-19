Formula 1: As of 2022, it will also run in Miami, the Florida Grand Prix rebirth The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship adds a stage in the USA: it is the Florida Grand Prix, which was only raced once in 1959.

Formula 1 flies (again) to the US: The Circus has formalized the return of the Florida Grand Prix, which will be held on a date to be determined “in the second quarter of the calendar”. The confirmation came from Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and Managing Director whose season he is scheduled to debut is the 2022 season, with a contract that includes ten years of racing in Miami. Venue: Hard Rock Stadium area.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello sport, Domenicali has formally agreed with Tom Garfinkel, the commercial partner of the project and owner of the Miami Dolphins, the Nfl (Major League Soccer) team.

It’s not an absolute start: The Formula 1 Grand Prix was actually organized in Florida in 1959, as the ninth and final race of the season. The race was held on December 12 at Sebring, a circuit that since 1950 has hosted 12 hours of Sebring, one of the races at the EMSA Championship. Then Bruce McLaren beat the Cooper-Climax, Frenchman Maurice Trententant in second place, again on the Cooper-Climax, and Britain’s Tony Brooks on Ferrari in third place.

