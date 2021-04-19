Formula 1 – Miami will win the Grand Prix in 2022!

Miami enters the Formula 1 calendar and will be the eleventh American circuit to host the Grand Prix.

Formula 1 announces this new appointment, however, all details are not yet known. We know it will be held on the circuit blowing in the Miami Park area, aroundHard Rock Stadium, Home to several events including six Super Bowl NFL. The date has not yet been clarified, as it will be held in the second quarter of 2022 and dealt with for a period of ten years.

The circuit will be 5.41 kilometers long with 19 corners and three strait and possibly three DRS zones and is the eleventh track in the United States to host the Formula 1 race, and the others are: Indianapolis, Sebring, Riverside, Atkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Stefano Dominicali

“The United States is a major growth market for us, and we are delighted with our growing presence in the US, which will be supported by this exciting second race. We will work closely with Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA ​​team to ensure that the circuit delivers exciting races, but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution. To people in the local community.

We are grateful to our fans, the elected officials of Miami parks, and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We can’t wait to bring the biggest racing show on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history.

Tom Garfinkel (CEO Dale Hard Rock Stadium)

“The Recreational Campus is located at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to host the largest global events benefiting the entire Miami metropolitan area and the Formula 1 race is as big as possible.

We worked with professional designers to create a circuit that we, Formula 1 and the FIA, believe will provide great racing and hope to create the best unique fan experiences that reflect Miami’s diverse and dynamic nature.

I’d like to thank the elected officials of Formula 1, the Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade County for working to bring this moving event here, for years to come as well. ”