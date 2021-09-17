5 midfielders will be published in Fantasy Football

The fourth day of the Serie A championship can give a lot of emotion to fantasy coaches. The tour that will start this evening with Sassuolo Turin and end on Monday evening with Udinese – Napoli. Practically speaking, fictional coaches will have to be in the lineup today with some teams (Lazio, Roma and Napoli) that only completed their European commitments yesterday.
In anticipation of the many doubts that fantasy coaches will have here 5 midfielders to be distributed on day 4.
Fantasy football tips today 4, 5 midfielders will be published
Our editorial team recommends this Five midfielders will be distributed in the fourth round Italian Serie A. Take a look too Midfielders should not be deployed in this round of Fantasy Football.
Philip Djuric Even with Dionysi he brings a lot of joy to fantasy coaches (2 goals in 3 matches). Wanting to open up the fantasy football day in a big way, Torino’s defense could suffer with his class and his exchanges with Berardi.
Ruslan Malinovsky – In search of the first +3 in the league, he can arrive against Salernitana. A team that still has a lot of holes defensively.
Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria on this side could hurt Empoli who have already struggled against Venice and not so little in the outside lanes. Reward coming?
Luis Albert – He must recover insufficient performance against Milan. Between the lines could hurt Cagliari’s defense, who changed his coach this week (Mazzari in, Simple out).
Peter Zelensky – He’s not having a great moment of form, but in front of his former team he has a positive tradition. He wants to continue…
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Spalletti: “This team has a strong personality that was one of Napoli’s weaknesses”
The meme man is on vacation in Rome
Paris Saint-Germain, the first Messi, Mbappe, Neymar flops | first page