5 midfielders will be published in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football tips today 4, 5 midfielders will be published

Our editorial team recommends this Five midfielders will be distributed in the fourth round Italian Serie A. Take a look too Midfielders should not be deployed in this round of Fantasy Football.

Philip Djuric Even with Dionysi he brings a lot of joy to fantasy coaches (2 goals in 3 matches). Wanting to open up the fantasy football day in a big way, Torino’s defense could suffer with his class and his exchanges with Berardi.

Ruslan Malinovsky – In search of the first +3 in the league, he can arrive against Salernitana. A team that still has a lot of holes defensively.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria on this side could hurt Empoli who have already struggled against Venice and not so little in the outside lanes. Reward coming?

Luis Albert – He must recover insufficient performance against Milan. Between the lines could hurt Cagliari’s defense, who changed his coach this week (Mazzari in, Simple out).

Peter Zelensky – He’s not having a great moment of form, but in front of his former team he has a positive tradition. He wants to continue…