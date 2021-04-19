South Africa, a poacher trampled to death by a herd of elephants

Hunters – According to Isaac Vahla, a spokesperson for South African National Parks, another man was attacked by an addera snake, but managed to escape, while a third hunter was captured. The guards also found a rifle and an ax.
They were looking for a unicorn It appears that the hunters were looking for rhinos, not elephants. Hunters, who are believed to be part of an international smuggling organization, also shoot a rhino to cut off its horn, which is much needed in Asia for use in traditional medicine or as a supposed aphrodisiac.
South Africa, home to about 80% of the world’s rhinoceros population, is a hunters’ paradise, with many “companies” concentrated in Kruger Park, although this phenomenon has declined in the past six years. In 2020, the number of rhinoceros deaths reached 394, down a third from the previous year, according to government data. Despite this, Bahla told AFP that illegal fishermen’s raids have not decreased and could reach 40 per day.
