Cuomo: Poolside photo at work, controversial – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Aug. 6 – They discuss Andrew Cuomo’s photos taken by the pool at his home as sexual harassment allegations are being discussed in the State Attorney’s report Leticia James.

In the footage published by the New York Post, the governor is seen sitting on a poolside chair at the New York State Palace in Albany, where he has barricaded himself for the past few days. Together with him will be Secretary Stephanie Benton, busy typing on the computer. Except for the video clip in which he defended himself, he again denies that he touched anyone in an inappropriate way, since the publication of the Cuomo report, he has never appeared in public. According to various sources, he is busy plotting the next desperate moves to try to save his political life, while all Democratic leaders, starting with President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, are calling for his resignation. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


