Restaurants block A1. An opponent wins – Chronicle

New protest by Dini Italia restaurants: This morning they blocked the A1 near the Inchisa exit (Florence), first in the south and then in both directions.

“There are entrepreneurs – Dini’s leader Pascual Nakari explained – people who are tired of suffering, want to reopen and go to work, respect the ethics of motorway restaurants and canteens. They like to work, not cold outside.” Ermes Ferrari, a shaman-clad modernist restaurant like Jack Angeli, is on Capitol Hill in Rome on April 6: “When people cry in front of parliament and ask for help – he said – everyone” only “has a hat and two horns. Should be allowed to open, because it’s really a criminal design that will explode the backbone of Italian VAT numbers. It is not true that we are tax evaders because we are the backbone of Italy “.

The A1 motorway at the Inkisa Toll Booth was then blocked by protesting restaurants in both directions: traffic was halted.

“We can no longer bear this – Ferrari has always said – you must allow us to reopen it, because it’s really a criminal design that will explode the backbone of Italian wat numbers. It is not true that we are tax evaders because we are the backbone of Italy.”

Live FP, one of the protesters who took part in the demonstration, crashed into a car without serious consequences. The man, as can be seen in the video released by Dini, was one of the protesters standing in front of the car trying not to let the car pass, but the car pulled straight, hit it and then pulled away: the opponent fell and injured himself on one shoulder. After the crash, Dini Italia’s leader, Pascual Nakari, intercepted Fb live from the siege site. Opponent is an Emilion restaurant. The driver who allegedly assaulted the protester was stopped shortly after and identified. He was spotted by firefighters at the Barberino del Mugello (Florence) toll booth on the northbound A1.