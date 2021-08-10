August 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sony Buys Crunchyroll, Anime Streaming: Billionaire's Official Acquisition - Nerd4.life

Sony Buys Crunchyroll, Anime Streaming: Billionaire’s Official Acquisition – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 10, 2021 2 min read

Sony I bought Crunchy Roll For the billionaire, the operation has now been officially confirmed by the company, which is attaching the dedicated anime streaming service to the subsidiary. Funimation, creating an interesting scene for Japanese anime fans.

Crunchyroll was an effective one Competition From Funimation, a Sony company, for several years while under AT&T, but rumors of a potential and exciting acquisition surfaced last October, when the US company began looking for buyers for its anime video streaming service.


Crunchyroll is a well-known anime streaming service

Some details of the agreement had already appeared in December, but then the process was blocked by the US antitrust to assess potential monopoly risks, as often happens during acquisitions of this type. Apparently, the thing finally got the green light, considering that Sony has officially announced it acquired Crunchyroll, annessa a Funimation.

. was acquired $1.175 billionJudging by what was reported in these hours, it is slightly lower than the figure that appeared previously, which was equal to 1.5 billion. Tony Vinceira, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

“With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we want to commit to creating a fileThe ultimate anime experience for fans, while also providing a unique opportunity for our partners, publishers, and creators to continue producing content of great interest to audiences around the world.” With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a previously seen service to animation fans and distribute animation experiences across any platform you want: from cinema to events, from home entertainment to gaming, live streaming and classic TV. “

In short, it seems quite clear that Sony’s intent is to include Crunchyroll and use the platform flow To distribute anime properties to a wider audience, and combine series, intellectual property and those of Funimation to create a massive catalog: “Our goal is to create a unified anime experience on Subscription as soon as possible,” the CEO of Sony Pictures stated clearly.

READ  The release dates for the PS5 and Xbox Series X vary from two stores - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The new video showed the full map, it’s bigger – Nerd4.life

August 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Xbox will be at Gamescom, Microsoft announces the date and time of the conference

August 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

It may not arrive in 2022, according to a rumor – Nerd4.life

August 9, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

NASPI, INPS publication on the suspension of the reduction provided for by the Sostegni Bis . Decree

August 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

How to be able to make delicious cold pasta with Grandma’s Secrets

August 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

More places in medicine, but also more difficult – Chronicle

August 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Serie A in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport until 2024

August 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt