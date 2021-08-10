August 10, 2021

Serie A in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport until 2024

Mirabelle Hunt August 10, 2021 2 min read

BT Sport It will be the exclusive broadcaster of the First Division in the UK and Ireland for the next three football seasons, until 2024. This was announced by the same company that has signed an agreement with sports marketing agency Infront.

Serie A will start on BT Sport Saturday August 21 Every match will be watched, with a minimum of five matches to be broadcast live in each round, for a total More than 200 games Live during the season.

Italian football expert James Richardson It will also host a new weekly magazine on Serie A, during which it will report on all the main events of the weekend in the Italian football league.

Rachel KnightBT Sport’s director of sports rights said:We want to offer our customers the best sport in the world and the addition of Serie A means that spectators will be able to follow some of the biggest stars, managers and clubs in world football.».

«European football has always been an important part of our offering, with Serie A now joining our exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, along with Ligue 1.He is done.

And so BT Sport gets its hand in Serie A again after last time, dating back to the 2017718 season. After that, the rights to the Italian championship were acquired by eleven sports, only then to proceed to Premier Sports In the early months of 2019 until the end of last season.

