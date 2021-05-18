Biomutant: A long trailer showcasing gameplay and explaining all the details about the game

Biomutant About to come to PC, PS4 and Xbox One and to better understand what this is, THQ Nordic has published this explanation and Long trailer Show All the details related to the gameExplaining the main features of this interesting adventure.

Stefan Leungkvist, Artistic and Creative Director of Experiment 101, is the voice that explains what a Biomutant is, intriguingly defined as “a kung fu fairy tale in an open, post-apocalyptic world”. Also promising is the fact that the director considers it to be very similar in structure to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but with a mixture of features to speak of. Inspirations, Bring Up Ratchet & Clank, Devil May Cry, Batman: Arkham and more, but it’s clear just for suggestions and inspiration.

Ljungqvist defines it as a “true open world” characterized by explorable settings of 8 x 8 kilometers, or 64 square kilometers“Filled with many strange and funny things.” Then the video examines the creation process and Customization From the protagonist, through a heavily developed editor and possible later adjustments, with the application of stats and various equipment.

In the trailer, we also take a look at the arsenal available to the hero, which is certainly varied and special, also largely derived from commonly used tools that have been tweaked and grouped together. On any concern games World, Different tribes are present and their characteristics and important personalities are illustrated, with whom alliances or battles can be established.

The general direction of the player and the surrounding world is also reflected in the case of the giant tree of life that appears in the center of the map, which can be seen to change its position depending on how the story progresses. It is also interesting Mutations That may interest the hero, able to give different abilities and capabilities to fight and move around the game world.

After we’ve seen all the releases in the video and a previous trailer about the combat system and customization, with that day on, we now know a lot about Biomutant, and its arrival is expected May 25, 2021 su PC, PS4 and Xbox One.