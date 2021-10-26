October 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

social media. Wall Street loves Donald Trump's social network

social media. Wall Street loves Donald Trump’s social network

Lorelei Reese October 26, 2021 2 min read

Wall Street appears to have immediately focused on what promises to be also an interesting financial operation soon after the initiative’s economic success: Donald Trump’s new social media. The launch of the operation actually involves Spac Digital World Acquisition Corp (Dwac).

The private acquisition firm (Spac) with which Trump’s company intends to merge opened to go public Thursday last week at $12.73 but took off immediately, with a hold due to excessive volatility.

At the moment, the process is successfully taking place on the stock exchange, considering that the initial public offering of Dwa on September 8 raised $ 287.5 million, according to a document submitted to the Securities and Exchange.

And on October 24, with a capital of 1.47 billion, it already became a “unicorn”, exceeding the value of one billion dollars, and almost doubling its value six times in less than a month and a half.

The initial version of Truth will be available from November to a small group of “guests” and then become available to the general public in the first three months of 2022.

Former US President Donald Trump has actually announced that he wants to launch his own platform on the social network called “Truth Social”.

The platform owned by the new business tycoon, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), also intends to launch a video-on-demand subscription service; The goal is to provide an entertainment program.

Donald Trump said he created the Truth Social and TMTG to oppose the tyranny of Big Tech: “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge Twitter presence, but your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” the former US president said.

See also  Everything looks like on the red carpet

Trump, in fact, due to statements he made before and after January 6, the day of the attack on the US Congress, has been temporarily banned from both Twitter and Facebook.

Salvatore Nicoletta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“The divorce took place with Icardi, and then …”

October 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Spanish cuisine enters Italian homes

October 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

GF Vip, passion erupts between Gianmaria and Sophie. His previous comments: “Congratulations”

October 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Migrants, MSF rescued 367 people waiting for safe haven. Pope Francis: “Let us all feel responsible”

October 26, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Bad weather warning Sicily and Calabria, red weather warning today

October 26, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

When we want a good original and creative dish, we can apply this technique

October 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

social media. Wall Street loves Donald Trump’s social network

October 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese