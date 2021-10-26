The stages through which the eating gesture has passed are different and each level is associated with a time and need.

In the beginning man ate only for the need to feed himself and thus to survive. Later came the search for the pleasure of tasting delicious dishes.

Last but not least, comes the need to have food that is not only good, but also healthy. Of course, the search for original and delicious recipes is always new and the right combination in preparing the dish is to make it tasty and healthy as well.

There is a lot of news in this area do not know what to choose. But there are also many original recipes that are often forgotten or even unknown.

Forgotten dishes but being rediscovered

They are the ones who go back in time instead of the present: the dishes of the ancients.

The meaning of the kitchen of the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks.

These peoples were already in the stage of searching for the quality of the dishes as well as the need for food.

We can search in the past and find recipes that are more or less ancient than those dating back 2,000 years ago but also those used by our ancestors.

Therefore, when we want a good, original and creative dish, we can apply this technique and take advantage of the tips of the chefs of those times.

Times that, moreover, different types of spices To taste foods in a natural way.

When looking for interesting recipes, there are a lot of them, but to start stimulating desire, let’s start with these dishes.

When we want a good original and creative dish, we can apply this technique

chestnut soup

This dish is a traditional recipe for late autumn prepared with an ingredient that has been in Italy since the first century AD.

the ingredients

chestnut

vinyl seeds

whole sea salt

Timo

vegetable broth

rustic bread

Prepare

Boil chestnuts with salt and fennel, then mash them in a little broth.

Season the soup with thyme and fennel and cook a little longer.

Served on dry toasted country bread.

In the kitchen with the ancients: mcooked in wine

the ingredients

pork

Red wine

garlic

virgin olive oil

coriander

origan

celery seeds

parsley leaves

baby

Prepare

The pieces of meat are cooked in a frying pan containing wine, garlic and oil.

Halfway through cooking, add the leek slices and all the aromas, diluting the wine.

When the meat is well cooked, it is served to the table accompanied by its own spices.

Sardines stuffed with herbs

the ingredients

sardines

cumin

Mint

Nights

Milli

virgin olive oil

fig leaves

anchovies

Prepare

Once the sardines are opened, they are stuffed with mint pesto, cumin, a pinch of pepper, walnuts, and honey.

Wrap each stuffed sardine in a well-washed fig leaf and place in the oven.

Sardines marinated in oil and chopped anchovies are brought to the table.

All this can be accompanied by an excellent wine: Falerno del Massico which takes the old Valerno.