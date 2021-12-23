Snowfall, comes with a load during the Christmas holidays. Affected Areas, Estimated Allocations and Accumulations ILMETEO.it

Weather: Snowfall, the Christmas holidays are coming with a load. Success zones, contradictions and expected accumulations

White ChristmasSnow at Christmas? A dream for many children, but also for many adults. Even those who do not like cold and snow should agreeA white Christmas atmosphere That’s really one thing Magical And everyone should try at least once in their life. This, of course, takes into account the inconvenience caused to the movements of many persons working on December 25 (and above all), especially the fog.

This year will be a good load for the Christmas holidays. We will analyze the situation and then analyze the updated forecasts to identify Affected areas, allocations and expected accumulations.

Before the weather, snow on the plains between Eve and Santo Stefano can start to be the most frequent occurrence in Italy. We have to go back Christmas of 2000 15/20 cm in northwest Milano e Torino. In 1996, ice moved to the Adriatic region, albeit a little late: in between 26 and 27 December, Thanks to the entry of icy Burian winds, the snow fell abundantly in the mountains and reached all the beaches and major cities such as Pescara and Barry.

Going even further back, Christmas was another event with cold and snow December 1986On Christmas Eve, our peninsula was hit by a gust of wind (-10 ° C to 850 hPa). On the 25th, about 20 cm of snow fell in Pescara, Cambodia and Bodenza. Between Christmas and Santo Stefano it snowed in Barry, Prindici, Gioia del Cole, Olbia and Cogliari in Les and Sardinia.

E Roma? Snow in the capital is an impossible event, and Christmas day is more unique than rare. However in 1940 Rain in the capital on Christmas Eve night and then mixed with heavy snow flakes with a concentration of 4 cm; A similar incident occurred in 1962 on Boxing Day at 4 cm.

But let’s get to the news! This year the snow can only return to see together Christmas holidays, Though not on the plains.

The latest update actually confirms the risk of snowfall across the Alps and the central-northern Apenn region..

This is good news especially for mountain and winter sports lovers so they can experience a magic White Christmas Immersed in the extraordinary nature that distinguishes our mountains. Especially during the day St. Stephen Can return Snowfall in the mountains of the center, Starting 1400/1500 meters highWhitening over 30 cm in accumulated areas such as, At the terminal (RI) e Combo Impressor (AQ).

Monday 27 Instead it will be the twist of the Alps, thank you for that New Atlantic chaos driven by cold currents at high altitudes, Snowflakes up to 1000 m in height, especially in the Valle d’Aosta, high Piedmont, Lombardy and Dolomites with about 10/15 cm white coat Bruil Cervinia (For), Livigno (So), Phopolo (BG), Passo del Donale (PS), Madonna de Compiglio (TN) e Cardina de Ampesso (PL).

