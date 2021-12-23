Tuscany, more than 7,500 professionals out of work due to the pandemic – the economy

Florence, December 23, 2021 – Tuscany pays the bill for the pandemic, including for self-employed professionals. This is what emerges from the data of the 2021 Employment Report presented by him confessions, Accordingly Active Professionalswhose number grew by 12.1 percent in the decade 2009-2019, collapsed 6.8 percent off In just one year, between 2019 and 2020, it passes From 110157 to 102619. Of these, more than 31,000 are over 55 years old.

Strong difficulties have been recorded among young professionals under 34 Throughout the past decade. If in fact in 2009 in Tuscany there were 19,545, in 2019 it decreased to 17,842 (-8.7%) and in 2020 to 17,340 (still -2.8%). occupation woman decreased by 6.1 percent In the year of the epidemic, compared to an increase of approximately +2 percent for men.

Data – Comments of the President of Confprofessioni Toscana, Evo Liserani Show how an epidemic turned into a single pandemic in Tuscany big shrinkage The number of self-employed workers, with particularly negative repercussions for young people, who represent the most vulnerable part, or female employment. The difficulties didn’t start with Covid, but Covid has definitely emerged in a powerful way.”