Slow start to sales, sales fell 8% in the first week. Business Trade: “VAT Reduction”

After a weak fall and winter season (the mild climate did not help), clothing retailers focused heavily on sales. But at the moment, even discounted sales do not seem to be providing the desired satisfaction. This is surprisingly surprising, in light of rising prices and chronic wage stagnation. According to the initial monitoring of the companies associated with it Italian Fashion Federation – Confcommercio Recorded sale sales A decrease of 8% compared to last year. In their first week of sale shopping, 55% of businesses surveyed did so Decrease detected In comparison, 24% found a stable trend and 21% recorded an increase in sales compared to the same period in 2023. A figure that is still partial, considering that sales have just started and are generally continuing. About sixty days. There is time to recover however If a good morning starts in the morning, there won't be much to be happy about.

President of the Italian Fashion Federation – Confcommercio, Giulio Filoni is convinced of this“Some factors such as bad weather They would not have preferred such a great start to sales. However, we are confident that they will come as the weather improves this weekend Expectations were confirmed with an increase in the number of customers in historical centersIn the streets and squares of our cities and towns. There will be a great opportunity for consumers to obtain seasonal goods at very competitive prices.” It will be.

Filoni also points out that the opponent's wild, year-round campaigns should be subject to one of these Serious organization. “I am increasingly convinced that institutions will have to support the presence of fashion boutiques within our cities and that the road to recovery can pass along three lines that we pointed out at the Fashion Roundtable: Reduced value added tax On fashion products in particular Coele made in ItalyA fashion bonus for purchasing environmentally sustainable products and commercial rental fees agreed between landlords and tenants to reduce them Rent burden. According to forecasts by Confcommercio Research Bureau, There will be 15.8 million households Who will benefit from the winter sales season: Almost everyone will spend 137 euros, for a turnover of 4.8 billion euros. At this point, it remains to be seen whether the estimates will be confirmed or not.