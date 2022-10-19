From Iran to Korea, here are the new medical students. But few places to stay in Piacenza

There are 40 new non-EU students arriving in Piacenza for the next academic year Single-cycle Master’s Degree Course in “Medicine and Surgery”, active in our city under the auspices of the University of Parma and in cooperation with Ausl, the municipality of Piacenza and the Emilia-Romagna region. Here is a picture of the intercontinental students expected in the region: Turkey (8), Japan (1), Jordan (1), Sri Lanka (2), Iran (19), Pakistan (3), Egypt (1), South Africa (1) India (1), Qatar (1), South Korea (1) and Uganda (1). Among the Italian and European students, 60 “new students” were added, compared to 518 candidates.

The possibility of welcoming university students off-site in the best possible way is a recurring theme in Piacenza. The scarcity of the family is an old problem, which the municipal administration is concerned about. To deal with is the urban development planning consultant Adriana knights, who surveyed the current amount of housing: “Our city offers a total of 531 places in so-called students. It’s not enough, just a path Medicine and surgery Full capacity will bring about six hundred students to Piacenza in the next few years, not counting the audience of the Catholic University and the Polytechnic. The need is great, there is no doubt. Facilities have a long waiting list and there is also a shortage of private rental housing. Our council wants to focus on building a large student housing in the area of ​​the former tobacco factory, with a capacity of at least 250 seats, which will be ready in 2026. The path has begun.”

The Director General of the University has arrived to welcome them, wishing the students a happy academic year. Candeloro Bellantoniand chairperson of the session, Marco Vitale.

Thomas Trenchy Service: