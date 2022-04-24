GP Miami 2022. Program, schedules, TV, complete calendar – OA Sport

Evaluation 2022 identical to that of 1994. Fortunately, the program Formula One It’s organized in such a way that the weekend from April 29 to May 1 is empty, which means competing on the same days as the shocking San Marino race 28 years ago, where a series of terrible accidents occurred and they lost. their lives Ayrton Sina who – which Roland Ratzenberger.

Then we’ll be back to work the next weekend, day From 6 to 8 May With a very predictable novelty, which is Grand Prix in Miami. This race has always been talked about, especially because of its context. It will run on a 5.4-kilometre track in the city built aroundHard Rock Stadiuma multifunctional stadium famous above all for hosting already six editions of Energywhich is equivalent to the NFL Final, and is the most followed sporting event in the United States and the world.

Times at the site are a little different than usual, as it will take to the track a little later than usual. in light of Six hour time zone Between Florida and Central Europe, this means that in Italia Qualifying will take place late in the evening, while the race will take place in Peak time. So, how do you follow Grand Prix in Miami at TV?

Pay TV – Thematic channel Sky Sport F1 (207) he will send full direct subordinate Miami JBand thus understand every single session It is scheduled to start on Friday. Moreover also Sky Sports One (201) You will have the opportunity to follow the same programming, as well Sky Sport 4K (213)reserved to the owners of Sky Q.

Free TV in the light – The free channel TV8 (125 from Sky and 8 from DTT) will be broadcast FreeBut in postponedRehabilitation and race. There is no free on-air coverage of the free training sessions.

flow – The entire Miami event can be watched live on PC, tablet and smartphone via the app sky go (Reserved exclusively for Sky subscribers). It will also be possible to see the appointment on the on-demand streaming service right Now. Finally, we must not forget how the postponed qualifiers and race will also be available on the site TV8.it.

F1 – MIAMI GP 2022 برنامج Program

Friday May 6 (Italian schedule)

20.30-21.30, free practice 1

23.30-00.30, free practice 2

Saturday 7 May (Italian schedule)

19.00 – 20.00 Free practice 3

10.00 pm Qualifications

Sunday May 8 (Italian schedule)

9:30 pm, horse racing

Photo: LiveMedia/Antonin Vincent/DPPI