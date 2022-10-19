23 PS5 and PS4 games in October 2022 available starting today – Nerd4.life

I remember it from the new day PS5 and PS4 games From PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium From October 2022 Available for download to all Sony service subscribers. We’re talking about a full-bodied lineup for sure because it includes 23 games that should please fans of Assassin’s Creed, Yakuza and GTA Vice City.

If you missed the official Sony announcement, here is the full list of October 2022 games from the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Playstation 4)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PlayStation 4)

Dragon Quest Builders (PlayStation 4)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PlayStation 4)

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PlayStation 4)

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PlayStation 4)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Era – Final Edition (PS4)

GTA Vice City: Ultimate Edition (PS5, PS4)

Hohokum (PS4)

Inside (PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PlayStation 4)

Mediator (PS5)

Playstation Premium

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3)

Everyday Shooter (PS3)

Limbo (PS4)

Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS4)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)



Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Age is among the new features of PS Plus Extra and Premium for October

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can stock up on games this month Doctrine killerThanks to the addition of Odyssey, Syindicate, the third remaster, and the Chronicles trilogy. On the other hand, JRPG fans cannot miss Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Age – Final Edition. And if you’re a fan of the historical Square Enix series in all respects, you might be interested in the Minecraft-like branches of Dragon Quest Builders 1 & 2, while if you appreciate Musou, Dragon Quest Heroes are for you.

Among the novelties of this month from PS Plus Premium, we find Redesigned Yakuza Trilogy Which includes the third, fourth and fifth chapters, which are added to Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2, available in the Extra catalog.

What do you think of this month’s news for Extra and Premium subscribers? Is there a game that particularly interests you? Let us know in the comments.