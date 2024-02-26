An Alfa Romeo Milano B-SUV was intercepted on the road. Spy photo

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will be debuted on April 10. We've seen this model recently Some pictures They are shared directly with the car manufacturer, as well as a series of renders that should showcase some of the interior details. Now, this model has been caught on the road during a test session. In fact, there are two types of forklifts. One of them is particularly interesting because we see its presence in the back Exhaust stations.

Hybrid version

As we know, the new Alfa Romeo Milano will not only be offered in an electric version, but will also be marketed with a hybrid engine. the Spy photo So they offer a forklift equipped with this powertrain. He probably has leadership Hybrid 136 It has already been seen in various models of the Stellantis collection.

The front of the endothermic model has less blur due to the need to “open” the grill to allow greater airflow due to the presence of a gasoline engine. Therefore, we can also get a better idea of ​​the shapes of the front bumper, which will feature large air intakes. The second forklift is the electric model and this can also be understood thanks to the lack of exhaust tips at the back. Therefore, Alfa Romeo is moving forward with the development of all versions in which the new Milano will be presented.