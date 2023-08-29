Sistina wins and draws today, Tuesday 29 August

No. 6 or 5+1 in today’s drawing, August 29, for Contest No. 111. The estimated jackpot available for the 6 points was €46,800,000, now rising to €47.7 million.
News is updated
The winning sextet
This is today’s winning combination: 56 69 82 53 90 52
Joker number: 6
Star number: 50
quotes
soprenalotto
6 points: 0
5+1 points: 0
5 points: 4 for 47,518.62 euros
4 points: 446 at 468.86 euros
3 points: 20,244 for 29.55 euros
2 points: 324,308 for 5.58 euros
Superstar
6 stars (first class awesome bonus): 0
5+1 stars (a great bonus for the second category): 0
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 0
3 stars: 94 for 2,955 euros
2 stars 1,755 for 100 euros
1 star 11341 for 10 euros
0 star 26.096 for 5 euros
Prize money available for the next 6: 47.7 million euros
a lot
Barry 42898774
Cagliari 573070746
Florence 442151267
Genoa 4916441080
Milan 1511897359
Naples 4153723650
Palermo 93667467
Rome 172311270
Turin 719753582
Venice 8232213628
Watani 507325122
10eLotto – Winning Numbers: 2 4 9 11 15 16 17 21 30 32 36 41 44 49 53 57 70 71 82 89
Golden number: 4
Double gold: 4 2
additional 5 6 10 12 31 35 46 59 67 72 73 74 75 80 87
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Sabrina Ferelli, on the table she can’t do without: what to eat to stay fit at 59
The first SEC enforcement action involving NFTs
What a conversation it would be in Faenza