Sistina wins and draws today, Tuesday 29 August

No. 6 or 5+1 in today’s drawing, August 29, for Contest No. 111. The estimated jackpot available for the 6 points was €46,800,000, now rising to €47.7 million.

The winning sextet

This is today’s winning combination: 56 69 82 53 90 52

Joker number: 6

Star number: 50

quotes

soprenalotto

6 points: 0

5+1 points: 0

5 points: 4 for 47,518.62 euros

4 points: 446 at 468.86 euros

3 points: 20,244 for 29.55 euros

2 points: 324,308 for 5.58 euros

Superstar

6 stars (first class awesome bonus): 0

5+1 stars (a great bonus for the second category): 0

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 0

3 stars: 94 for 2,955 euros

2 stars 1,755 for 100 euros

1 star 11341 for 10 euros

0 star 26.096 for 5 euros

Prize money available for the next 6: 47.7 million euros

a lot

Barry 42898774

Cagliari 573070746

Florence 442151267

Genoa 4916441080

Milan 1511897359

Naples 4153723650

Palermo 93667467

Rome 172311270

Turin 719753582

Venice 8232213628

Watani 507325122

10eLotto – Winning Numbers: 2 4 9 11 15 16 17 21 30 32 36 41 44 49 53 57 70 71 82 89

Golden number: 4

Double gold: 4 2

additional 5 6 10 12 31 35 46 59 67 72 73 74 75 80 87