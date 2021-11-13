Signed by all 197 countries

India puts its feet on coal The Glasgow Climate Charter was adopted by delegates from 197 Parties who met at COP26 in Scotland. The text was signed by about 200 countries after India intervened at the last minute to soften the final draft in the part on reducing emissions from coal. India intervened in the last plenary session to demand the text to replace the wording of “phasing out”, that is, “phasing out” of coal, by introducing the phrase “phasing out”, that is, “phasing out”.

disappointment in some countries Several countries, including Switzerland at the fore, as well as small island states, expressed their deep disappointment with this text change. Some described the review as hateful and against the rules, but added that they had to accept it in order to reach the summit outcome. Cop26 chief Alok Sharma said he was “deeply sorry” for what happened: “I understand the deep disappointment, but it is imperative that we protect this package,” he added.

The deal maintains the overarching goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial levels: a big step from the Paris Agreement, which aims to stay below 2 degrees. Emissions reductions remain 45% by 2030 compared to 2010, and net zero emissions around mid-century. And calling on countries to speed up the field of renewable sources, to close coal plants as soon as possible and to

Eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels.

Negotiations between the two countries continued throughout the day. During their speeches in the afternoon’s informal plenary, which began after several delays, US climate envoy John Kerry and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans warmly defended the text of the document presented by the British presidency. For them, this is the best possible compromise. Don’t vote for it, it means lose

Historic chance to win the battle of the climate. “The script is well balanced, and I intend to conclude today,” said Cop26 President Alok Sharma. US envoy John Kerry echoed him: “The best is the enemy of the good, the agreement is strong.”

There is a shortage of funds for the least developed countries – The least developed countries denounced the absence of a text of commitments to the $100 billion per year fund stipulated in the Paris Agreement to assist in decarbonization. Nor was there a fund, which developing nations had loudly requested, to repair the damage and losses caused by climate change. However, almost everyone eventually announced the affirmative vote. The representative of Bhutan, on behalf of the group of least developed countries, spoke of an “unbalanced text. But now is not the time to indulge our differences, now is the time for unity.”

A slap in the face for India (and China) However, those who do not care about loneliness are the big emerging countries, which can afford to stand up to the United States and the European Union. China says in soft colors that it “does not want to reopen the text of the draft final document” for COP26, which it considers “improved” over previous versions. However, it asks for “small adjustments” and “is willing to work towards constructive proposals that lead to a balanced, practical and robust text”. On the other hand, India is heavily involved in the issue of exiting from coal and reducing fossil fuel subsidies. “It is not the role of the United Nations to give prescriptions for energy sources – says Environment Minister, Bhubandar Yadav – developing countries like India want to get their fair share of the carbon budget, and they want to keep using them in charge of fossil fuels.” A few minutes before the final vote, Commission President Ursula von de Leyen urged: “We keep our ambition the same in the final hours of COP26. This is our chance to write history. What’s more, it is our duty to act now.” COP 26 ends with agreement. Which makes many unsatisfied. But in the end it was voted on by nearly 200 countries.