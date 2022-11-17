November 17, 2022

A Dutch court sentenced the three convicted of shooting down the MH17-Mondo to life imprisonment

Samson Paul November 17, 2022 2 min read

The Dutch court sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment three suspects – two Russian and Ukrainian citizens – who were convicted of shooting down Flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 in Ukraine.. And the judges of the court considered that “the maximum penalty is only the appropriate punishment for the consequences of such acts that sentence the three defendants to life imprisonment.”

The Malaysian Vote Mh17 was shot down by a Buk missile launched from the Pervomaisk district of the Lugansk region, at the time of the drop being under the control of pro-Russian separatist militants. This is the first part of the final ruling on the downing of the Malaysian flight on July 17, 2014, issued by the Dutch High Security Court held near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. “The fragments of the Buk missile found in the bodies of the victims are incontrovertible evidence that it was this missile that caused the flight to be shot down,” the court said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelkinskyIt was known as an “important decision” taken by a Dutch court that sentenced in absentia the three suspects – two Russian and one Ukrainian citizens – to shoot down Flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 in Ukraine. “Revenge for all Russian atrocities – then and now – will be inevitable,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

“The court ruling on the MH17 trial has been delayed. It is good that this point has finally been reached. This is another step in the search for truth and justice for the victims and their loved ones.” So via Twitter Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte After the ruling of the Chaiphol Court. “But it is also another difficult and sad day for the many family members and friends of the 298 people who lost their lives on that terrible day, July 17, 2014. As important as this ruling is, it is the final conclusion, it is not the end. All parties still have the right to appeal.”

