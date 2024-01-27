Shopping online, beware of scams: how to make sure the site is safe

There is no doubt that e-commerce offers many advantages, but it is necessary to take adequate security measures to protect your savings.

Online shopping is no longer just a convenient way, it has become a real revolution in the way we choose and buy products. If, on the one hand, this allows us to buy our favorite products without leaving home, then, on the other hand, it is also true When going online, you should always keep your guard updue to the countless scams spreading on the web.

E-commerce is one of the most thriving areas for cybercriminals. The millions of people every day who are prepared to enter their banking details on an online platform are certainly a major attraction for bad guys, who in recent years have developed increasingly sophisticated techniques to deceive less attentive and aware users. To give an idea of ​​the scale of the phenomenon, all you have to do is look at the 2022 data: In the United States alone, 800,000 cases of online shopping fraud have been discovered. Fortunately, it is possible to protect yourself and stay away from these unpleasant events.

The Internet is a jungle full of risks that threaten our financial security

To make sure you're navigating safely, the first step is to always keep your antivirus and operating systems up to date, as online threats are constantly evolving and updates are needed to equip our devices with the tools to deal with the most advanced risks. Let's move on next The golden rule of online shopping: Always choose well-known sites and retailersprobably used by many people and has a large number of positive reviews online.

Before entering any personal data, it is necessary to verify the authenticity of the site. Make sure the web address starts with “https” and that there is a lock icon, two factors that are generally a symptom of protected communication. The excitement of an incredible deal can sometimes cloud judgment. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It is wise in these cases to stop and reflect, and perhaps check the company's reputation through reviews and verification sites.

You should also be very careful about where and when you buy online. Although technology allows us to shop from anywhere in the world, It is wise to avoid connecting to public WiFi networks when making online transactions. If you can only use public networks, it is always recommended to use a VPN, a tool capable of encrypting the data exchanged and keeping the user's online activity anonymous.

Finally, in case of doubt about the authenticity of an online store, it is always preferable to use payment methods such as PayPal or credit card, which provide additional protection on payments, which debit cards do not guarantee.