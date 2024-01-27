He asked for clarification regarding fundraising for young Georgians. Selvagia Lucarelli's position has been archived. “It's not defamation.”

A Milan judge dismissed the complaint filed by Elisa Baroni, Giorgia's mother, against Selvagia Lucarelli for online defamation. Barron is the mother of a fifteen-year-old with the rare Perdon Syndrome. Little girl Georgia is one of the few cases in the world and is undergoing expensive treatments in the United States. Five years ago he underwent a full intestine transplantUpmc children's hospital In Pittsburgh. The case began to be talked about in the media after private donations were made to support treatment. Lucarelli publicly asked how much Giorgia's family received in compensation from the local health authority of Lecce for health care, room and board expenses and as donations from individuals through the Stelina di Perdon association. The writer herself publishes, through a post on social media, the news of the dismissal that was decided at the session held on December 15th.

“He thought it would be better to sue me (they always find money for lawyers).”

“You will remember this story – explains Lucarelli – and my request to know how this woman spent the millions that came to her through fundraising. The lady did not want to show any accountability and thought it would be better to sue me (they always find money for lawyers). The judge today dismissed his first complaint out of hand, writing that it is a fact of national importance and public interest since the issue of fundraising, exploitation of family members' illnesses and under-reporting, is a subject about which people should legitimately be warned. I will continue to deal with this matter, because there are many things that do not make sense.” He further explains: “The lady also tried to blame me regarding the comments under my articles. The judge emphasized that the responsibilities are individual and that I never encouraged anyone to write offensive messages, on the contrary. I have always advocated moderation.

According to what he reconstructed Corriere della Sera The complaint filed by Giorgia's mother referred to two posts: one dated September 13, 2022, and the other dated January 3, 2023. In the first, Selvagia Lucarelli wrote “to this lady who has received millions of euros from the public and private sectors (her collections are always open 24 hours a day for seven years ) I have many questions to ask. It's unfortunate that she backs down, perhaps frightened by the thought that for the first time someone will ask her for explanations about several mysterious things in her story. But if everything is clear, what are you afraid of?” In the second, he summarized the story and asked the Puglia region for clarification.

