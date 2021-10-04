Household propensity to save remains high in the Eurozone – Europe

Brussels – It is stabilizing but still at very high levels Families’ tendency to save Of the 19 countries that make up the Eurozone. In the second quarter of this year, according to data released today by Eurostat, The savings rate was 19% versus 21.5% in the first quarter. However, the fact is that the Institute for Statistics of the European Union, Third highest level since 1999, that is, since the development of this indicator began. It reached an all-time high of 25.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

with regard to balance of payments surplus in the eurozoneAnd In the second quarter of this yearAnd It was equal to 108.8 billion compared to 122.9 billion euros in the first quarter and 80 billion in the same period last year. It was announced today by Eurostat.