Maestro Eugenio Massari in Cattolica: “Pastry is science and magic”

“Pastry is a science and those who don’t think so make pastry chefs, not pastry chefs.” This is how the master introduced himself Eugenio Massari In front of a large audience of students present at the meeting promoted by the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart on the future of the gastronomic and food sector.

“Science on a Board” is the title of the meeting designed to deal with the most important issues from the high prices of raw materials to the environmental crisis: “Arguments to be considered by responding through investments on the sustainability of activities in the agro-food sector” by the Dean of Agricultural, Food and Environmental Sciences Mark Trevisan. The world-famous microbiologist, as well as the former dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of Cattolica, also attended the conference. Lorenzo Morelli And a consumer psychologist Gwendalina Gravinia Who focused his talk on the consumer’s point of view.

The event concluded with applause for Mr. Massari, who arrived with his daughter, Deborah. “The near future will be to leave aside what has been said so far – the speech of the pastry chef – because pastries will be an integral part of the total daily diet. It will increasingly be the protagonist of our diet because it offers little transgression and pure magic.”