March 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Davies e i suoi "fratelli": il miracolo sportivo del Canada, che torna ai Mondiali 36 anni dopo

Davis and his “brothers”: Canada’s sports wonder returns to the World Cup after 36 years

Mirabelle Hunt March 28, 2022 2 min read

Canada returns after 36 years to play the World Cup. He does so by qualifying at least one round and leaving the two superpowers Mexico and the United States behind, but without ever losing either. Exciting, if we think about the history of the selection in which I wrapped up participation in the only world championship with zero points and zero goals. Less surprising, if we consider how the new generation brings to the fore players who are proving themselves at the highest levels in Europe.

The first sign was Bayern Munich winning the Champions League in 2020, which allowed Canada to enter the geography of European football: Alfonso Davis He is the first representative of a North American country to raise the trophy with two big ears to the sky, moreover, he is the protagonist.

A sign of significant growth in a country that has always been confined to suburban football, but something has changed over the past few years: The cornerstone was laid in 2007, with Toronto’s entry into Major League Soccer. It is followed by Vancouver (2011) and Montreal (2012). It sounds amazing, but the country didn’t have a professional league until 2019. The Canadian Premier League in April will see its fourth season, with 8 teams initially. An important step to allow football to grow.

sports , football, which is becoming increasingly popular among young people. So much so that it has become one of the most popular sports in schools. We’re still light years away from ice hockey, but something is moving. And the influence of Jonathan Davies proves it. But the Bayern Munich player isn’t the only player he can brag about: Jonathan DavidTo name a few, he is among the top scorers in the French League. He arrived in France after one season monstre In Gent (23 goals in 40 matches) he got the call of Lille. Transferring 30 million euros made him the most expensive Canadian in history. Otaiba for years Hutchinson Runs around the Old Continent: Copenhagen, PSV and Besiktas in the curriculum of today’s midfielder is 39 years old and always owned by Besiktas striker Kyle. RINHe also scored in this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

See also  Voici la First Cat degli Stati Uniti!

The national team is also developing and a return to the World Cup after 36 years is not only an important signal for the football movement, but also the best possible venue for the 2026 edition, which will see Canada as host, along with the United States. and Mexico. Doing well now means getting kids to fall in love with a sport that is currently less popular than hockey and lacrosse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

Formula 1 / Ferrari Perfect, Red Bull thanks Honda – Carlo Platilla

March 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

F1 Alpine: E20 Team Pink for Saudi Arabia

March 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“From today to work to build a successful future”

March 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

“Economic contribution to the relief of Ukrainian refugees”

March 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How to recognize it and what to do

March 28, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

Disney+ announces an all-new The Full Monty series

March 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

You must wait for the first space flight of the Starship. The FAA is taking longer to approve

March 28, 2022 Karen Hines