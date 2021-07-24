July 24, 2021

Shame on the journalist: the gesture before the live broadcast

Samson Paul July 24, 2021

A real storm of controversy collapsed against TV reporter private German broadcaster; The woman in question is accused of “intentionally sprayed with Clay“Before a live broadcast from the recently flooded areas of the country. The accused reporter is 39-year-old Susanna Ohlin, who has so far been working on the private channel. Rtl.de.

In detail, the journalist, this Monday, was sent to Bad Münstereifel, in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the areas most devastated by the deadly floods of the past week; In her own service, Ohlen had to tell, by decision of the programme’s editor good morning germany, the suffering of the population, but its critics argue, the same,more authentic“Service, he would have decided to pretend”actively help“The residents are on a clean-up job and have been in close contact with the muddy rubble. As a result, she would have started”intentionally soiled clothesAnd as evidence of his attempt to deceive viewers, there is a video that went crazy on the web.

Indeed, the reporter was filmed while, prior to the call, she deliberately smeared mud on a white tank and her face, pretending that she had just been among the wreckage to help citizens in difficulty; After the clip was posted online, Rtl.de decided to Suspension 39 years forunethical behaviorThe latter, after the scandal erupted, admitted that she was intentionally dirty to pretend to help the flooded residents, through a confession letter that appeared yesterday on her profile. FacebookIn fact, he apologized to the deceived viewers and at the same time tried to explain his gesture: “On Monday I made a terrible mistake in the flooded area, in front of the cameras of Jotun Morgen Deutschland. Having helped particularly with relief efforts in the flood-affected area in the previous days, I was ashamed that morning, in front of the other helpers, to stand in front of the camera in a clean top. Then, without thinking twice, I smeared my clothes with mud. As a reporter, that’s what had to happen. As someone who cares about the suffering of all those affected, this has happened to me. Excuse me“.

