Shame on the journalist: the gesture before the live broadcast

A real storm of controversy collapsed against TV reporter private German broadcaster; The woman in question is accused of “ intentionally sprayed with Clay “Before a live broadcast from the recently flooded areas of the country. The accused reporter is 39-year-old Susanna Ohlin, who has so far been working on the private channel. Rtl.de.

In detail, the journalist, this Monday, was sent to Bad Münstereifel, in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the areas most devastated by the deadly floods of the past week; In her own service, Ohlen had to tell, by decision of the programme’s editor good morning germany, the suffering of the population, but its critics argue, the same, more authentic “Service, he would have decided to pretend” actively help “The residents are on a clean-up job and have been in close contact with the muddy rubble. As a result, she would have started” intentionally soiled clothes And as evidence of his attempt to deceive viewers, there is a video that went crazy on the web.