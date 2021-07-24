“Original” green cards for sale on Telegram

The sale of fake green certificates was already widespread cable, but with the commitment made by the government starting from August 6 Requests increased from users who refuse to vaccinate. A quick search is enough to find a progression group green pass Both digital and paper. At this moment members More than 106000.

Truffa Green Pass su Telegram

Group officials say they have delivered so far Ultra 1,200 green lane. There is no need for vaccinations or tampons, just a health card, identification document, phone number, email address and paper copy. Delivery address scammers claim to have green pass I am “Documents issued regularly by the European Health System and are therefore real documentsQR codes are turned on.

The service providers seem very professional. Users can purchase a digital Green Pass from 100 EUR, while the cost per sheet 120 EUR. There are also family discounts: 300 EUR for a family of 4 (350€ for paper format), 450 EUR For six people (500 euros for a paper copy).

Various payment methods are available, obviously can’t be tracked: encryption (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, USDT), Amazon Gift Cards, Zalando, PaySafeCard. For Digital Green Pass, dispatch is guaranteed within 72 hours, while paper delivery takes up to 5 business days.

Maximum guaranteed aggregateThe data is deleted after the certificate is issued. In the group’s FAQ, it is advised not to trust those who offer Green Pass without user data and at lower prices because “100% is a scamThe group managers confirm that they are the only ones to offer this service in Italy and Europe.