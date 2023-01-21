Blindness: What do we eat?

Vision loss can affect everyone, young and old, at some point in their lives. there Genetics It plays an important role but that’s not all. Bad habits related to technology, which are increasingly present in our lifestyle, also often affect this problem: from the close distance of electronic devices, to the lack of sufficient lighting while reading, and even rare breaks once the eyesight is overly tired (through the use of devices computer or by studying).

The eyes are organs that should be examined from an early age. In particular, school years should be monitored (6-10 years and over) to check the onset of double vision. In adulthood, however, it is recommended to do Periodic visits To monitor eye health.

Few know that Food can greatly improve the health of our eyesBecause it allows our body to take in essential nutrients to perform its functions properly.

Symptoms of low vision

Progressive vision loss can manifest itself in different ways: myopia, cataracts, glaucoma, astigmatism, and so on. There are some symptoms that you should not underestimate when your vision begins to decline. After these symptoms first appear, it is recommended to seek immediate medical attention ophthalmologist, who will decide whether to prescribe contact lenses or glasses. In some cases, surgery may also be used, such as for myopia and cataracts.

Symptoms that set off alarm bells are: bad headacheas the eyes are exposed to excessive pressure, so it is advisable not to strain them too much; double widthbecause when you see two pictures of the same thing, it is more likely to be astigmatism; The appearance of halos. The latter problem occurs especially at night. Another symptom that should not be overlooked is: Blurred visionwhich can occur in one or both eyes.

What to eat for blindness

Some foods help maintain eye health and slow aging: