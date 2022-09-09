September 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

September 15, 2022 free games have been officially revealed - Nerd4.life

September 15, 2022 free games have been officially revealed – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 9, 2022 1 min read

Epic Games Store reveal what free games which will be available from September 15, 2022. These are the spirit of the North and the captain.

spirit of the north It is a third-person adventure game inspired by Iceland. You play as a red fox who merges with the guardian of the aurora borealis. We will have to experience an intricate trek through the mountains to learn more about the spirit and what is happening to the area, which is now in ruins. The game has no dialogue and silently tells its story as you solve puzzles.


spirit of the north

Leader Instead, it’s an adventure where you play Captain Thomas Wilmo, a missing space science officer at the other end of the galaxy. A dark force is directed towards Earth, and to prevent the destruction of the latter, we will have to travel the entire galaxy and find new friends, but also make new enemies. We will be able to explore the planets, repair our ship and make choices.

Both free games will be available from the Epic Games Store starting September 15, 2022 for one week. Remember that once claimed, the games remain in your library forever.

Tell us, what do you think of the free games for September 15, 2022? Finally, here is the free game today September 8, 2022.

See also  'Project Sakura' images show, a PT-style demo for PS5 - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Lamborghini: Aventador heir will be a plugin

September 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The line is not protected, the details that escape from everyone

September 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Xbox Game Pass is ‘a great deal’, says developer Tunic – Nerd4.life

September 8, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

4 min read

Italy-US Cross Kidney Donation Agreement Signed

September 9, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

1800 euro bill for a working week

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Using computers and smartphones can speed up aging: Here’s why

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Sassari, full-time sports and the Sporter Academy have united to relaunch swimming

September 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt