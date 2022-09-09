September 15, 2022 free games have been officially revealed – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store reveal what free games which will be available from September 15, 2022. These are the spirit of the North and the captain.

spirit of the north It is a third-person adventure game inspired by Iceland. You play as a red fox who merges with the guardian of the aurora borealis. We will have to experience an intricate trek through the mountains to learn more about the spirit and what is happening to the area, which is now in ruins. The game has no dialogue and silently tells its story as you solve puzzles.



spirit of the north

Leader Instead, it’s an adventure where you play Captain Thomas Wilmo, a missing space science officer at the other end of the galaxy. A dark force is directed towards Earth, and to prevent the destruction of the latter, we will have to travel the entire galaxy and find new friends, but also make new enemies. We will be able to explore the planets, repair our ship and make choices.

Both free games will be available from the Epic Games Store starting September 15, 2022 for one week. Remember that once claimed, the games remain in your library forever.

Tell us, what do you think of the free games for September 15, 2022? Finally, here is the free game today September 8, 2022.