Scientists say extreme heat will wipe out humanity from Earth as a new supercontinent emerges

A new study shows that unprecedented heat will likely lead to the next mass extinction that will wipe out almost all mammals within about 250 million Earth years.

A new study shows that unprecedented heat will likely trigger the next mass extinction (of the dinosaurs), wiping out nearly all mammals in about 250 million Earth years. The research, led by the University of Bristol, provides the first supercomputer climate models of the far future, showing how extreme weather events will intensify dramatically as the world's continents merge. To form a single hot, dry and largely unpolluted continent.

Increase in temperature

Credit: Nicole R. Fuller/Science Source

High temperatures are set to rise further with Shoe It will become brighter, emit more energy and warm the Earth. Tectonic processes that occur in the Earth's crust and lead to the formation of supercontinents It could also lead to more frequent volcanic eruptions that produce huge emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, further warming the planet. Mammals, including humans, have historically survived because of their ability to adapt to extreme weather conditions, particularly through adaptations such as fur and hibernation in the cold, as well as short periods of hibernation in warm weather. While mammals have evolved to lower their survival threshold to cold temperatures, their ability to tolerate higher temperatures has generally remained constant. This makes overcoming it more difficult because prolonged exposure to excessive heat may be unsustainable.

Human-induced climate change

Although human-induced climate change and global warming are likely to be an increased cause of heat stress and mortality in some regions, research indicates that the planet is expected to remain largely habitable until this seismic shift in land mass occurs in the future ( (not immediate). But when the supercontinent forms, only 8% to 16% of the Earth will be habitable for mammals.

Pangea Ultima on Earth

Credit: University of Bristol

The international team of scientists applied climate models and simulated temperature, wind, precipitation and humidity trends for the upcoming supercontinent, called Pangea Ultima, which is expected to form in the next 250 million years. To estimate the future level of carbon dioxide 2 The team used models of plate tectonics, ocean chemistry and biology to map carbon dioxide inputs and outputs. 2 . The research demonstrates the importance of tectonics and continental layout when conducting research on planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Even if Earth were to still be in the habitable zone in 250 million years, For mammals, the formation of a supercontinent containing high levels of carbon dioxide would make most of the world uninhabitable. The results suggest that the layout of a distant world's land area could be a key factor in determining how habitable it is for humans.

source