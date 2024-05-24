Scientists believe that an invisible giant planet is hiding in our solar system

The discovery of several dwarf planets has given us reason to believe that something else may be hiding on the outskirts of the solar system.

Our solar system is a very busy place. There are millions of moving objects: everything from planets, to moons, to comets, to asteroids. And every year we discover more and more objects (usually asteroids or small comets). Astronomers had discovered the eight major planets by 1846. But that doesn’t stop us from searching for more. Over the past 100 years, we’ve found smaller, more distant objects that we call dwarf planets, which is what we also classify as Pluto today. The discovery of some of these dwarf planets has given us reason to believe that another planet may be hiding on the outskirts of the solar system.

Is there a ninth planet in the solar system?

There’s a good reason why astronomers spend hundreds of hours trying to discover Planet Nine. This is because the solar system as we know it would not make sense without it. Every body in our solar system revolves around the sun, some move quickly, others move slowly, but all move according to the laws of gravity. Everything that has mass has gravity. The heavier something is, the more attractive it is.

How does planetary gravity work?

The planet’s gravity is so great that it affects how things move around it. This is what we call “gravitational attraction”. Gravity is what keeps everything on Earth. In addition, our Sun has greater gravity than any body in the Solar System, which is the primary reason why planets revolve around it. We achieved this through our understanding of the force of gravity Biggest idea About a possible ninth planet.

Unexpected behaviors

When we observe very distant objects, we find that their orbits are somewhat unpredictable. They move in very large elliptical (elliptical) orbits, are clustered together, and exist on an inclined plane relative to the rest of the solar system. But the question is: Where is this planet located? Based on computer models, scientists believe that Planet Nine is at least 20 times farther from the Sun than Neptune. They are trying to discover it by tracking the sunlight it can reflect, just like the moon at night. However, given Planet Nine’s distance from the Sun, it is expected to be very faint and difficult to detect even with the best telescopes on Earth. We will provide you with the latest news related to this mysterious celestial body. Keep following us!

