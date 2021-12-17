When we talk about Alzheimer’s disease, we usually think of a frightening and frightening disease, but its symptoms are not precisely known.

Alzheimer’s disease, also known as “the disease of the century,” is the scariest and most prevalent form of dementia. Suffice it to say that there are 55 million patients with dementia worldwide, and most of those are unaware that they have it.

This topic is still partially unknown even to specialists. In fact, there is currently no preventative treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

It is certain that nutrition plays an essential role in the health status of the organism and the brain. In fact, we made it clear Not only salmon, but also these six fish are a mine of omega-3 and will help against Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and high triglycerides..

In addition to paying attention to our diet, what we can do is identify some of the signs that could portend a problem. Indeed, identifying these aspects may allow us to intervene accordingly.

We usually think that the first symptom of this problem is a lack of memory. In fact, there is another very obvious aspect that would be a real wake-up call to this disease. That’s what it is.

The Alzheimer’s spy will not only be found in memory loss but also in these often overlooked details.

Mental confusion or frequently forgetting things is one of the main symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. This aspect is known to practically everyone. However, what not everyone knows is that an Alzheimer’s patient may also have speech problems.

.’s website Veronese Foundation, which confirms how people with this problem can forget even simple words, replacing them with inappropriate ones.

Watch out for these other symptoms

In addition to these symptoms, an Alzheimer’s patient may experience sudden mood swings. One could swing from calm to the deepest anger.

Lack of initiative can also be a sign of this problem. It can happen gradually, in fact, that a person loses the desire to carry out his activities.

Confusion over space and time can also be added to these symptoms. In these cases, it can happen that the patient finds himself in a place without knowing how he got there, or that he loses knowledge of the area.

Moreover, we remind you of this This aspect, which is often neglected, is essential to ensuring a long life for the brain.