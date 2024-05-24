180 Questions for Tank from Evening, River Inquiry – News

A long hearing that began at 11 a.m. and ended in the evening and a 17-page memorandum “to explain the political and moral lines, I report the activities that have always followed since I accepted the honor of leading the Region of Liguria. The Council Region with the sole perspective of serving the good and common interests of Ligurian citizens and their institutions: Collected Every euro is allocated to politics”, all expenses can be traced at all times.

This lowest part becomes a precedent for all others. Rather, the attitudes and spirituality of the analyzed relationships and contexts must be studied and interpreted in the light of general and diverse relationships over a much longer period of time.”

And, Doti underlines, “Only from a broad perspective covering the entire period of my presidency, one can appreciate our political vision and fully understand how all my actions (even competitive ones) have been inspired. Proper attention to companies operating in the region but collective interest and with the sole view of securing its progress”.

The investigation took place at the offices of the Fiscal Police’s Rhone, Naval Operations Department in Molo Giano. On May 7, 2013, the pilot tower was tossed by the Jolly Nero and 9 people died when it collapsed.

Deputy Vittorio Ranieri Miniati was present along with lawyers Manotti and Monteverde.

The questions the governor answered were related to the charges leveled at the time of the arrest. Therefore, in view of the 2020 regional elections, exchange votes, allegedly organized with the twins Arturo and Mauricio Testa, to gather consensus among the Raisina community in the Certosa district, eventually found 400 preferences. According to prosecutors, jobs were promised in return. The head of the cabinet, Matteo Cozzani, is under investigation for exchanging votes with the mafia.

Later, Aldo Spinelli was shown favors for renewing the 30-year concession for the bulk terminal and an interest in reserving part of the public beach of Punta Olmo in Celle Ligur for private use. The Spinelli Family. Other questions include funding not only from Spinelli and Francesco Moncada (former director of the Esselunga board of directors, who is under investigation for corruption), but also from land lord Pietro Colucci and other entrepreneurs.

Now Doty wants to ask the judge for preliminary hearings to withdraw the precautionary measure. A fundamental turning point in this case, after all, is that if the trial judge acquits him, he can face his majority and his collaborators and decide whether or not to resign as governor. It will take at least a week to know if Totti will be released. These are the “technological” periods of justice

A barrage of 180 questions was prepared by the Genoa prosecutor’s office in which the president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Totti, was implicated, to which he ‘answered everything’. The governor has been under house arrest since May 7 on charges of corruption and forgery. Dotti, through his lawyer Stefano Savi, asked public prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde to brief the judge after he decided not to respond to the judge’s preliminary inquiries in the bail hearing. His reasons. He did so with a brief filed with prosecutors: “In the entire litigation system, only a very small portion of the relationship between the administration, the president, and the world of work and business is analyzed.

