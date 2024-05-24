Home and Design, experts are sure that this is the summer trend, and your environment will be unique

The latest design trends are heavily inspired by the past: the perfect color for an elegant home with a contemporary style.

When we talk about fashion trends we must realize that almost nothing is invented from scratch, and that in most cases, New Directions is a reinterpretation The past with an innovative touch closer to the spirit of the modern era. For this reason, we should not be afraid to bring back design choices to our homes that until a few months ago seemed outdated and excessive.

On the contrary, we should always have the courage to try unexpected combinations that can put our home at the forefront of design trends. So what is it? Design trends to try in summer 2024? One in particular will win us over because it will be able to enhance uniqueness and character to any furnishing style.

The return of gold: the furnishing trend of 2024

the The sixties They have gone down in history for their own sake stile very bold, Both in terms of fashion and interior design. Key trends expected Color combinations To a very high degree Intense color contrast, Warm colors and cool colors can be mixed.

One of the most used colors in all its shades was color color euro, Reject as Especially intense yellow Or how Thin metal insert Able to give light and sophistication to furniture of any style. Of course, over the decades, taste has seen various developments and the use of gold has mostly been abandoned in favor of gold. More neutral, low-impact colours Visually.

However, beige, white, black and gray had their day The golden color is back again The two are in Textiles And more generally in Decorative elements. In particular, that Aesthetic It can be considered the ideal mediation between the past and the present. It is in fact a basic and contemporary furnishing style, based on the use of very fine, illuminated panels golden reflections, The color it is used for Frames, mirrors and upholstery.

However, those who feel brave will be able to do so Choose to introduce the gold color in a less discreet way Inside furniture: green light for it Thick yellow curtains and pillows, It is preferable to be combined with a cool color and a warm color such as turquoise and orange, This is to create the perfect 60s style environment but with a very contemporary touch.